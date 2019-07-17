CARIBOU, Maine — Sales and customer service outsourcing firm Sitel will be closing its center in Caribou this fall.

"Due to recent business changes, Sitel Group has made the decision to stop operations at its Caribou, Maine location," said Rebecca Sanders, Sitel Group's director of global communications. "The last day of operations is currently set for October 31st."

The company said Sitel Group is a customer experience management company with contact centers throughout the U.S., Canada and other countries. The Miami-based company has been in Caribou for the past 21 years.

"We informed the roughly 100 employees at the Sitel Caribou site of this difficult decision on July 15," Sanders said. "Sitel has several offices throughout the U.S., Canada, and other countries, as well as Work at Home operations, and we are encouraging our employees to look into these opportunities within the organization."

The Maine Department of Labor is expected to be involved in the closure.

"We understand this is a difficult time for those affected by the closure and we are doing all we can to assist our associates with this transition," Sanders said. "Our Human Resources team will be in touch with various governmental agencies and other businesses that may be able to provide our associates with employment assistance and related resource information. When possible, we hope to place associates in our Work at Home operations within Sitel, facilitate transfers to one of our other locations in the U.S., host on-site job fairs and assist employees with resume writing and interviewing skills.”