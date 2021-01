The winner will receive $710,000 after federal and state withholding taxes and the Hannaford store will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

GRAY, Maine — A very lucky person purchased a winning Powerball ticket for a million dollars at the Hannaford Supermarket in Gray.

No one has claimed the winnings at this time, according to the Maine State Lottery.

The winner will receive $710,000 after federal and state withholding taxes and the Hannaford store will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.