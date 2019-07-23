AUGUSTA, Maine — The U.S Dept. of Labor announced Monday that nine state workforce agencies will each receive $1 million grants -- Maine happens to be one of them.

Grant money will be used by Maine's Center for Workforce Research and Information (CWRI) to study how they can improve statewide training and employment services; overall bettering Maine workers.

Maine has received this award from the Dept. of Labor in the past, both in 2011 and 2015.

In a press release, the Dept. of Labor said they "expect grantees to achieve multiple objectives during the three-year grant period."

Those objectives include database development, training program improvements, providing user-friendly information to consumers, connecting workforce and education data, and more.

Other states to receive grant are Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, Idaho, Michigan, North Carolina, California, and Wisconsin.

RELATED: MaineDOT receives $36 million to replace Madawaska International Bridge

RELATED: Maine railway receives $17M federal grant award