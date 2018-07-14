(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Sunflowers make me happy. The color is vibrant, their faces of the flowers are big and always seem to me to be smiling.

Sunflowers come in a lot of varieties and sizes. Their height can vary between 20 inches total to up to 10 feet.

Tom Estabrook of Estabrook’s says they are great to plant around vegetable gardens because they attract pollinators.

They will also bring in birds to feast on the seed, which you can dry out and add to your feeders when the flowers have passed.

The really nice thing about them… they are long blooming and easy to maintain.

© NEWS CENTER Maine