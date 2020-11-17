Wreaths Across America will not place wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery due to COVID-19

The annual event honoring veterans and their families is canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MAINE, USA — Wreaths Across America announced Monday that Arlington National Cemetery will not allow the placement of veterans' wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day this year because of coronavirus.

Usually, a convoy with thousands of wreaths makes the trek from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery to lay them on the graves of fallen soldiers.

"As an organization, we are shocked by this unexpected turn of events. To say we are devastated, would be an understatement," the organization wrote in a Facebook post.

The event was scheduled for Saturday, December 19 at more than 2,400 cemeteries across the country, including in Maine. Last year, the convoy stopped in Columbia Falls, Ellsworth, and Portland as well as Gorham High School, Thornton Academy, and Kittery Trading Post.

Wreaths Across America asks everyone to stay tuned for details about how they plan to recommit to the mission and join them in honoring and remembering all veterans.