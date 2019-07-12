Wreath Across America kicked off their "Escort to Arlington 2019" trip in West Quaddfy Head Saturday morning.

In its 28th year, Wreaths Across America has grown into a large organization, honoring veterans and their families. Each year a convoy with thousands of wreaths makes the trek from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery to lay them on the graves of fallen soldiers. It was first started by Morrill and Karen Worcester when their wreath company had a surplus of 5,000 wreaths, and they wanted to do something special with them. Today, they send more than a 1/4 million wreaths across the country to remember, honor and teach.

This year, American Gold Star Mothers met volunteers, state police troopers and many others at West Quaddy Head, kicking off the Maine portion of the tour to Arlington.

Others started their day at Calais Bridge, which connects with St. Stephen, Canada. A small gathering followed a breakfast with the Wreaths Across America convoy at the Calais High School in Maine.

A local firefighter, tasked with folding an American flag at the ceremony, spoke of the event.

"Be proud of our country, and the people that have served our country. And the people that have died for our country."

Sherry Sivret, of Alexander met the group at Calais this morning. She talks about her husband's service and her gratitude toward all who served.

"I really remember all those that have given so much, families that have sacrificed so much, so that we could enjoy everything we have," said Sivret.

"This (event) is significant because my husband actually served in the Iraq war. I rejoice in him coming home, but there were so many that lost their lives," said Sivret.

Over the next week, the tour will pick up hundreds of followers on the way to Arlington National Cemetery. The effort culminates Saturday, December 14, as volunteers will lay wreaths at nearly 1,600 locations across America and abroad.

You can follow the caravan by visiting the PenFedDigital Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/pg/PenFed/posts/

