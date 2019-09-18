NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — Two women from Norridgewock who made homemade bracelets to raise money for the family of Cpl. Eugene Cole, after he was shot and killed in April 2018, have brought the beads out once again.

Brandi Ireland and Sheena Boone are trying to do what they can to help the families affected by the explosion in Farmington on Monday, Sept. 16. They have created bracelets to signify the "thin red line" and, they say, to recognize that not all heroes wear uniforms.

Each bracelet has seven red beads and one white. The red beads signify the seven firefighters who were caught in the blast on Monday, Sept. 16, that leveled the LEAP Inc., central office in Farmington. Six of the firefighters were injured and Capt. Michael Bell was killed.

The one white bead represents the LEAP employee, Larry Lord, who has been hailed a hero for helping evacuate the building. Lord was the first person to detect the smell of gas at the LEAP office Monday morning just before 8 a.m.

He alerted more than a dozen LEAP employees and ushered them out of the building. When firefighters arrived on the scene, Lord went back inside the building with them to show them the problem. Shortly thereafter, the building exploded.

Lord is, as of Wednesday, still in critical condition at Mass. General where he is expected to stay for months as he recovers from severe burns and other injuries.

"These men are all heroes," said Ireland and Boone.

The handmade bracelets are available for $6 each, with all of the proceeds going to benefit those impacted by the explosion.

Ireland and Boone say those interested can send a self-addressed stamped envelope, along with the money for the bracelet, to:

Brandi Ireland

271 Madison Road

Norridgewock, Maine 04957

