Woman suffers head injury while climbing Shagg Crag on Bald Mountain

WOODSTOCK, Maine — A 28-year-old female rock climber suffered a severe head injury in a fall and had to be hauled out by helicopter late Tuesday afternoon.

Shannon Ashley Power, age 28 of San Diego, California was rock climbing an area known as Shagg Crag on Bald Mountain in Woodstock at approximately 1:45 p.m. when she fell while still attached to a safety rope. She fell the length of the 15-foot rope and then swung by the rope into a rock where she suffered a severe head injury. She was not wearing a helmet.

Emergency rescue personnel led by the Maine Warden Service hiked into the base of the rock climbing cliff, and upon examining Power, contacted the Maine Forest Service who utilized a helicopter to perform a short-haul evacuation at approximately 5:30 p.m. The Maine Forest Service lifted her out, and transported her through the air to a waiting LifeFlight helicopter in a nearby field, who transported her to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.