Woman found dead in Rangley house fire

RANGELEY, Maine — A woman was found dead after a residence fire at 43 Cross Street in Rangeley Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., the Franklin County Emergency Communications received a 911 call, and Rangeley, Eustis, Phillips, and Strong Fire Departments responded.

Officials say the victim is believed to be 86-year-old Angelina Cerminara who lived alone at the residence. Her body was taken to a nearby funeral home to be examed by the Medical Examiner’s office on Saturday. DNA will be used to identify the remains.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshall’s office responded to the scene and started an investigation.

There is no indication of foul play at this time.