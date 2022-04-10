With deep connections in Florida, Mainers offer help following hurricane

Many Mainers are already helping with Hurricane Ian cleanup in some of the hardest hit parts of Florida. More help is on the way.

WELLS, Maine — A lot of the helping hands in Florida right now following Hurricane Ian are from Maine -- people with second homes, or friends and family that have moved there. While the cleanup there is just beginning, more help is heading south with some much-needed supplies.

"When we saw it turn and head toward Cape Coral my heart sank," Mike Howe said. "Because we have so many friends in Cape Coral and there’s such a big Maine connection to Fort Myers, Cape Coral, that whole southern west coast of Florida. It’s all New Englanders. We know a ton of them."

Mike and Sarah Howe have a home in the Florida Keys but live full-time in Biddeford. The couple had a friend drive their jet skis down with his truck, while they flew into Miami -- one of the few airports open -- to see what they could do to help.

"We’re just going to try to make ourselves useful and see how it goes," Mike Howe said. "If we need to shuttle fuel, that’s what we'll do. If we need to shuttle food, that’s what we'll do."

On Friday, Mike and Sue Douglas will start their drive toward Pine Island, Florida, where they've owned a home for seven years. The two live full-time in Wells with their children, but travel to the island in the summers and for holidays.

"NOAA did a survey flyover so we were able to see a picture of the whole park," Mike Douglas said. "A little dot, that was our mobile home. So we know we got some damage. Half of the roof is off, the boat is upside down in the yard. My neighbor right behind me, it looks like his mobile home is completely gone."

Mike and Sue Douglas kept their eyes glued to the news and to Facebook, especially once communication was lost with the island, knowing many of their friends couldn't afford to evacuate. Now that they can leave, many don't want to, as looters start moving through what's left.

"These people have lived there for generations. They’re not leaving what their families have worked so hard for to go sit in the gym while everybody picks through their livelihoods," Mike Douglas said.

"I feel devastated." The flooding caused by Hurricane Ian destroyed a Hardee County couple's home. They were two years away from paying it off. Without flood insurance, their future is daunting. They're praying for some kind of assistance. @10TampaBay #HardeeCo #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/yY74xxDxAP — Hannah Dineen WTSP (@hannah_dineen) October 4, 2022

The Douglas' have purchased used generators off of Craigslist and will pick up a few more donated ones and carry them south along with extension cords, gas cans, gas cards, and toys for the kids who have lost everything.

"Any little thing we can do to make their lives better is helping us to feel better at this time," Sue Douglas said.

Mike and Sue Douglas are collecting extension cords, cell phone batteries, toys, and gas cards before they leave on Friday. If you're interested in supporting them, email fishingpineisland@gmail.com.