WINTHROP, Maine — A Winthrop man was seriously injured Wednesday night in a fire at his home at 38 Maranacook Station Lane in Winthrop.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said 62-year-old Thomas Thompson is being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland for smoke inhalation and burns.

Thompson told firefighters that wood and other items near his wood stove caught fire about 8pm and the blaze spread throughout the house McCausland said.

The home on Maranacook Lake was destroyed in the fire.