WILTON, Maine — The Wilton Blueberry Festival Board of Directors announced that the 38th Wilton Blueberry Festival has been postponed to August 6-7, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The theme will remain the same as scheduled for 2020, “Happy Birthday Maine.” as 2020 was the state's bicentennial.

Chair Shannon Smith will follow thru as Chairman through October 2021. Anyone with questions or would like to be involved in future planning can Smith at (207) 778-4726 or scsmith.wbbf@gmail.com

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: President Trump says he won't extend federal social distancing guidelines

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 updates: 52 dead, 1,056 confirmed cases

RELATED: Gilead drug remdesivir proves effective against COVID-19 in US study

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist