CARIBOU, Maine — A crew from the Caribou Fire Department brought a patient to the Maine Medical Center in Portland on Tuesday.

After a crew from the Westbrook Fire Department assisted, they left the Caribou crew a nice surprise on their ambulance.

They left them some money for coffee for the long, 5-hour drive home back to Caribou.

In a Facebook post, the Caribou personnel thank the Westbrook for their gesture and hospitality.