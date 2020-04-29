WESTBROOK, Maine — In an attempt to spread a bit of joy during the COVID-19 quarantine, a Westbrook couple decided to provide their neighborhood with some new books.

Lance Boire, an engineer, and Melissa Boire, a teacher, drew up some plans, bought some materials and built a lending library for their community. This past weekend, the couple installed the structure in front of their home and filled it with books for both children and adults.

Melissa said she's been wanting to build one for a while, but thought with the coronavirus pandemic keeping everyone home, now would be a great time to provide her neighborhood with a mental escape.

“There’s so many people walking through the neighborhood now," Melissa Boire said. "Everyone is home all day, and so after dinner, everyone is out and walking around, and it’s just a nice way to easily, without going far or ordering from Amazon, and waiting for the delivery, just have those books whenever you want them.”

The Boire's tell NEWS CENTER Maine that many people have already stopped by to check out the new neighborhood addition, and they have even started getting book requests.

