SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Linda Barker had already beat cancer twice when she was diagnosed last year with acute myeloid leukemia -- a rare cancer of the blood and bone marrow; after spending the last 18-months battling the disease, Barker is finally back to work with her South Portland Police Department family.

"We are ecstactic to be able to welcome Officer Linda Barker back into the fold!" a Facebook post by the South Portland Police Department said.

Barker has been a member of the department since 1981. In her nearly 40 years on the job she has handled criminal investigations, juvenile justice cases and patrol and community policing efforts. She is currently part of the Community Response Unit where she is a liaison officer to the school system.

In addition to working at the police department, Barker also taught criminal justice courses at St. Joseph's College in Standish.

