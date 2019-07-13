CASTINE, Maine — Maine Maritime Academy’s Training Ship, State of Maine returns to Castine Saturday afternoon, after a 70-day training voyage to Europe.

A view of the ship from Castine Harbor is expected around 3 p.m. and docking is anticipated by about 4:30 p.m., which is when cadets, crew and family members who joined the family cruise potion from Searsport, will disembark.

The ship left May 8th with almost 300 MMA cadets and faculty staff for the 70-day training voyage, during which students accrue sea time and hands-on navigation, and engineering experience.

This year, the State of Maine made stops in Barcelona, Spain; Portsmouth, England; Tallinn, Estonia; Oslo, Norway; Boston, Massachusetts; and Searsport, Maine.

Maine Maritime Academy has a livestream of the ship’s return on its webpage beginning at approximately 2:30 p.m.