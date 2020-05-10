'WellsRox!' painted rock project brings joy to community

Bella and Frankie Paszkowska say they have painted more than 400 rocks and hidden them around their community

WELLS, Maine — If you've spent time in the town of Wells throughout the last few months, you may have happened upon some small hand-painted rocks.

Sisters, 8-year-old Bella and 6-year-old Frankie Paszkowska, have been painting rocks since the start of quarantine. Each rock is colorful and unique.

Each Sunday, the girls and their father hide the rocks around town, inside little baggies with a note that directs people to their Facebook page and to either keep the rock or hide it somewhere.

They estimate they've made more than 400 rocks and have no plans of quitting any time soon.