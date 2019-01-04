ELLSWORTH, Maine — The Down East Family YMCA in Ellsworth held the 4th annual Couch Potato .0004-kilometer race on Monday. Runners of all ages, including some with walkers, took to the back parking lot to race the nearly two-foot long race.

And of course, Monday is April Fools’ Day.

Race director Robin Clarke says she just wants to have some fun.

"I was trying to think of something to do. This time of year, sometimes it's spring, sometimes it's not, and wanted something all-inclusive," Clarke said. "I teach a bunch of senior classes active older adult cardiac rehab there are people with walkers here and people with oxygen tanks. I wanted to be funny all inclusive and anybody can do this."

Five races were held for this very competitive race. Races were at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

All money raised from the races will help the Y buy dumbbells for its senior fitness classes.