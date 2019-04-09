ROCKLAND, Maine — Can 450 bicyclists bring a boost in business? In Rockland, they hope that will happen next week when the annual Bike Maine tour stops in the city for a rest day.

This year’s Bike Maine event is touring the Midcoast, with the layover day, or rest day, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 11, in Rockland.

That means the 450 cyclists – most of whom are expected to camp at Snow Marine Park – will be free for the day to explore Rockland, visit local businesses, museums, galleries and restaurants. Gordon Page of the promotional group Rockland Main Street, Inc., says they have been working for months with Bike Maine to iron out all the details. He says the visit should be a mid-week boost for local businesses.

"It’s a time when there is a little bit of a lull in the downtown district, vacation is over, the leaf peepers haven’t started yet. And it’s a mid-week even not a weekend even," Page said.

Rockland Main Street sent out reminders to local businesses several weeks ago, telling them to make sure they have enough staff working that Tuesday and Wednesday to handle an expected increase.

For local bicycle shop owner Andrew Dailey of Sidecountry Sports, the Bike Maine tour will mean a lot of extra work. Dailey says he is providing mechanics and a mobile van with parts at the end of each day’s trip to take care of needed repairs. He says they will also be staffing some rest stops, while L.L. Bean bike mechanics will be riding the route to take care of riders who break down.

Dailey says he also thinks the rest stop in Rockland should be good for local business.

"So we’re excited to have them. Art galleries, all the local shops, I think everyone will benefit from this ride coming through town," he said.

Many riders will be from Maine but Page says there will also be a number who have never visited the Midcoast area, and that the Bike Maine tour will be a valuable chance to show off the area.

Rockland Main Street says they still need volunteers to help with the two large group meals that will be served to riders at Snow Marine Park on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and to help with other tasks during the visit. Bike Maine will also make overnight stops in Hope, Belfast and Damariscotta during the trip.

More information can be found at bikemaine.org.