KITTERY, Maine — Medical marijuana patient Ralph Bowen said he noticed a difference from buying medical marijuana at Green Thumb Caregiver LLC in Kittery, than his home state of Massachusetts.

"It's six to seven dollars cheaper," said Bowen.

He isn't the only one. The Kittery shop said 30% of their business comes from Massachusetts.

"We have a much better selection for the most part," said Green Thumb Caregiver co-owner Janet Edwards.

At Green Thumb, they sell gummies with 50mg of THC for $8.

The online menu at the Botanist Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Worcester, Massachusetts, lists similar gummies with 40mg of THC for $20.

Also at Green Thumb, a chocolate bar with 300mg of THC costs $30.

A similar chocolate bar with 87.3mg of THC costs $30 at Garden Remedies in Newton, Massachusetts.

It's unclear how exactly they are made.

"People like the variety of dosage," said Green Thumb co-owner Pam Edwards.

According to the state, all of New England medical marijuana patients can use their medical cards in Maine. Green Thumb also said they've seen an increase in the purchase of vaping products, since Massachusetts banned it. The Massachusetts Public Health Council lifted that temporary ban, but it is still regulating what products can be sold.

"The vape ban really helped people know we were here. It helped them look elsewhere," said Pam Edwards.

Meanwhile, Bowen said he will come back to Maine to buy more products, if he wants to stock up.

RELATED: Art meets cannabis at South Portland dispensary

RELATED: Marijuana moves one step closer to decriminalization

RELATED: US House committee backs pot decriminalization