STANDISH, Maine — As concerns over the coronavirus rise, schools in Maine are preparing for a potential outbreak.

"Spraying buses, cleaning buses, wiping down surfaces," MSAD 6 Superintendent Paul Penna said.

Penna said his district is in contact with the Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

"Making sure students and staff are washing their hands, using soap and water if you're not feeling well, staying away from school," Penna said.

The preparation comes after the CDC announced Americans should prepare for the spread of the virus, saying it's not a question of if, but when.

MaineHealth's Chief Health Improvement Officer Dr. Dora Mills said Mainers should prepare like they are planning for a blizzard.

"We Mainers know how to prepare for a blizzard. We know how to make sure we have enough food and supplies at home for at least three days, stay home with children, work from home, those kinds of things. Those are important strategies to make sure we have those preparations in place," Dr. Mills said.

MSAD 6 isn't the only school district taking precautions. South Portland, Lewiston, Brunswick, and Yarmouth are as well.

The Yarmouth School Department sent out a letter to parents saying if your child is sick, stay home and practice good respiratory hygiene.

