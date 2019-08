Watch live: 2019 TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — This year's TD Beach to Beacon 10K, Maine's most iconic and notable road race, is this Saturday, Aug. 3.

The 22nd running will feature more than 6,500 runners with a host of elites including multiple Olympians, Tokyo 2020 hopefuls and more than 10 of Maine's top resident racers vying for the unofficial title of Maine Road Race Champion.

Portland's Michelle Lilienthal, last year's Maine resident champion, returns to defend her title – seven months pregnant. Among her competitors will be high schooler Sofie Matson of Falmouth, St. Agatha's Tracy Guerrette, Portland's Leah Frost, Scarborough's Erica Jesseman and Portland's Christina Berkow.

RELATED: Elite Beach to Beacon runner is training for two

Last year's Maine resident men's champion, Farmington's Ryan Smith, will battle it out with Ellsworth's Dan Curts, Brunswick's Will Geoghegan and two-time title winner Jesse Orach of Auburn, who won consecutively in 2016 and 2017.

Kenyan Sandrafelis Chebet-Tuei, 21, the overall women's champion in 2018, is back to defend her title. The reigning overall men's champion, New Zealander Jake Robertson, will not compete, leaving that field wide open.