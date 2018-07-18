;
TD Beach to Beacon 10K once again assembles world-class field
TD Beach to Beacon 10K once again assembles world-class field
Author: Liam Nee
Published: 9:45 PM EDT July 17, 2018
Updated: 3:23 AM EDT July 23, 2018
CAPE ELIZABETH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — This year's TD Beach to Beacon 10K, Maine's most notable road race, is set for Saturday, Aug. 4.

The 21st running in 2018 features a host of elite runners including 2008 US Olympic flag bearer Lopez Lomong and Providence-based Molly Huddle, former American record holder in the 5,000 meters, as well as Maine natives Ben True and Emily Durgin.

Last year's Maine resident champion Jesse Orach of Gorham will presumably return to defend his title for a third straight year. Durgin, a Standish native who won the Maine women's race in 2017, now trains with New Balance in Boston.

Neither of the two reigning overall champions from last year's race will compete.

Mary Keitany of Kenya set a new course record of 30:41 in 2017 after having won in 2016. A new champion will be crowned in the women's race this year for the first time since 2015.

Stephen Kosgei-Kibet beat True by less than a second in 2017. With Kibet gone, it leaves the door open for True to capture his second title. The Cumberland native earned his first laurel wreath in 2016 days after a disappointing fifth-place finish in the 5,000 meters at the US Olympic trials. Kibet and True have combined to win the last three men's division races.

| THE 2018 ELITES |

Multiple B2B champs, former Olympians

BIBNATIONNAME10K PBBIO
KENStanley Biwott27:59Winner of 2012 Beach to Beacon, 2012 Paris Marathon and 2015 NYC Marathon
USABen True27:41Winner of 2016 Beach to Beacon (first American), North Yarmouth native, Greely grad, Dartmouth alum, silver medalist at 2013 World XC Champs
UGAMaxwell Rotich27:2219 years old
NZLJake Robertson27:30New Zealand national record holder in the 10K
KENStephen Sambu26:549-time All-American at Arizona, 2-time Falmouth Road Race winner
ETHTariku Bekele27:032012 Olympic 10K bronze medalist, 2008 World Indoor 3K gold medalist, 2006 World Junior 5K champ
ETHAmdework Walelgen27:3719 years old
USAChris Derrick27:03Three-time USATF XC champ, 14-time All-American at Stanford, 2013 World XC silver medalist
GBRCallum Hawkins28:492016 Olympian, Scottish half-marathon record holder
GBRRoss Millington27:552016 Olympian
USAAbdi Abdirahman27:16Four-time US Olympian (2000, 2004, 2008, 2012)
USAShadrack Biwott28:284th ('16) and 3rd ('18) at last two Boston Marathons
USALopez Lomong28:21Two-time Olympian (2008, 2012), four-time USATF champ and one of the "Lost Boys of Sedan"
USAAndrew Bumbulough
USANoah Droddy
USAMatt Llano
USAParker Stinson
USATrevor Dunbar
USAColin Bennie
USAMason Ferlic
USALuke Puskedra
USADillon Maggard
USAMartin Hehir
BIBNATIONNAME10K PBBIO
KENCaroline Chepkoech Kipkirui
USAMolly Huddle
KENSandrafelis Chebet Tuei
ETHBuze Diriba
ETHAbabel Yeshaneh
KENPauline Kamulu Kaveke
USAGwen Jorgensen
USADiane Nukuri
AUSMilly Clark
AUSLaura Rose Donegan
USAEmily Sisson
USAJessica Tonn
USARochelle Kanuho
USALiz Costello
USAAlia Gray
USAEmily Durgin Standish native
USAKatie Matthews
JPNAyano Kubo
JPNSayo Nomura
USARachel Hyland
USAKaitlin Gregg Goodman
NZLAnnika Pfitzinger
USASydney Devore
| THE COURSE |

6.2 miles of greatness

Beach-to-Beacon-course-map

Runners from all aspects of life, jubilant yet anxious, begin their 6.2-mile coastal journey northwest of Crescent Beach State Park's trails and sand beach.

For the first mile, runners traverse a flat section of Bowery Beach Road (Route 77) through the northern edge of the park to the Inn by the Sea. Continuing on the same road for Mile 2, runners get a taste for the crowds of motivating fans ahead as they pass by several local businesses and the gateway to Two Lights State Park.

Mile 3 is all Old Ocean Road — a pleasant, narrow loop off Ocean House Road consisting of homes, farmland and cool forest shade. Homeowners along the way typically play music and even get the garden hoses out for hot, humid mornings.

Next, it's back onto Ocean House Road for a stroll through the center of town. Mile 4 takes runners underneath a giant American hung over the road by two ladders from the Cape Elizabeth Fire Department. Hundreds of roaring fans outside the town offices and library direct competitors onto Shore Road — their final turn before an ascent to the beacon.

Mile 5, similar to Mile 3, takes runners past homes with driveways of support. Runners begin to feel a sense of closure arriving as they approach Pond Cove, envisioning the finish line and calibrating their final bursts of energy. But for those who rush reality, a painful consequence awaits in Mile 6…

HILLS! Don't forget the hills. As runners make their way past Robinson Park, Chimney Rock and Delano Park, incline steepens, imposing an unavoidable challenge for those who neglect to leave some in the tank.

A final hill awaits runners at Fort William Park's southwest entrance, the Old Gate, and then, for the last 200 meters, runners enter a chute taking them around the old bunkers and soccer fields, flanked on both sides by an exuberant crowd, passionately inspiring a strong finish. The finish: an iconic view of Portland Head Light.

| PAST CHAMPIONS |

From near and afar, fast and determined

vlcsnap-2017-08-04-00h51m36s170_1501822351463.png

The Beach to Beacon 10K debuted in 1998 with just over 2,400 runners crossing the finish line. In 2016, more than 6,300 runners from 15 countries, 43 states and a few hundred Maine cities and towns finished — less than a 1,000 short of tripling the inaugural total.

PAST MEN'S CHAMPIONSPAST WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS
2017KENStephen Kosgei Kibet27:552017KENMary Keitany**30:41
2016USABen True28:162016KENMary Keitany30:45
2015KENStephen Kosgei Kibet28:282015ETHWude Ayalew31:56
2014KENBedan Karoki27:372014GBRGemma Steel31:27
2013KENMicah Kogo28:032013KENJoyce Chepkurui31:23
2012KENStanley Biwott27:592012KENMargaret Wangari-Muriuki31:52
2011KENMicah Kogo27:482011ETHAheza Kiros32:09
2010ETHGebre Gebremariam27:402010KENLineth Chepkurui30:59
2009KENEd Muge28:052009KENIrene Limika32:06
2008KENEd Muge27:522008KENEdith Masai31:57
** Yellow/bold denotes course record
PAST MEN'S CHAMPIONS (CON'T)PAST WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS (CON'T)
2007KENDuncan Kibet27:522007KENLuminita Talpos32:20
2006KENTom Nyariki27:482006RUSAlventina Ivanova31:26
2005KENGilbert Okari27:382005KENLornah Kipligat31:34
2004KENGilbert Okari27:352004KENSusan Chepkemei31:35
2003KENGilbert Okari**27:282003KENCatherine Ndereba31:53
2002KENJames Koskei28:112002MEXAdriana Fernandez31:56
2001KENEvans Rutto28:302001KENCatherine Ndereba31:33
2000KENJoseph Kimani28:072000KENCatherine Ndereba32:19
1999MARKhalid Khannouchi27:481999KENCatherine Ndereba32:05
1998RSAJohannes Mabilte28:181998KENCatherine Ndereba32:15
** Yellow/bold denotes course record
| THE STORIES |

We're all in it together

Renowned runners call dibs on Beach to Beacon bibs (July 18)

| THE HISTORY |

More than two decades of memories

PHOTOS: 2017 TD Beach to Beacon Photos

The course, once a training route for young Cape Elizabeth resident Joan "Joanie" Benoit, who later went on to win the first women's Olympic marathon in 1984, now serves as the venue for one of the world's most premier annual road races.

PHOTOS: 20 Years of Beach to Beacon (1999-2010)

PHOTOS: 20 Years of Beach to Beacon (1999-2010)

Sheri Piers of Falmouth and Kristin Barry of Scarborough cross the finish line in 34:32 (2010)
PHOTOS: 20 Years of Beach to Beacon (2011-2016)

PHOTOS: 20 Years of Beach to Beacon (2011-2016)

Joanie with 2004 Olympic marathon silver medalist Meb Keflezighi, 28:37, at the finish line (2013)
| HELPFUL INFO/LINKS |

All you need to know

Bib Number Search (database may not yet be ready)

Past Champions

Year-by-Year Recap

Fact Sheet

2018 Runners Guide

Last year's results

► Beach to Beacon on Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

