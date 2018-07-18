TD Beach to Beacon 10K once again assembles world-class field

6.2 miles of greatness
Runners from all aspects of life, jubilant yet anxious, begin their 6.2-mile coastal journey northwest of Crescent Beach State Park's trails and sand beach.
For the first mile, runners traverse a flat section of Bowery Beach Road (Route 77) through the northern edge of the park to the Inn by the Sea. Continuing on the same road for Mile 2, runners get a taste for the crowds of motivating fans ahead as they pass by several local businesses and the gateway to Two Lights State Park.
Mile 3 is all Old Ocean Road — a pleasant, narrow loop off Ocean House Road consisting of homes, farmland and cool forest shade. Homeowners along the way typically play music and even get the garden hoses out for hot, humid mornings.
Next, it's back onto Ocean House Road for a stroll through the center of town. Mile 4 takes runners underneath a giant American hung over the road by two ladders from the Cape Elizabeth Fire Department. Hundreds of roaring fans outside the town offices and library direct competitors onto Shore Road — their final turn before an ascent to the beacon.
Mile 5, similar to Mile 3, takes runners past homes with driveways of support. Runners begin to feel a sense of closure arriving as they approach Pond Cove, envisioning the finish line and calibrating their final bursts of energy. But for those who rush reality, a painful consequence awaits in Mile 6…
HILLS! Don't forget the hills. As runners make their way past Robinson Park, Chimney Rock and Delano Park, incline steepens, imposing an unavoidable challenge for those who neglect to leave some in the tank.
A final hill awaits runners at Fort William Park's southwest entrance, the Old Gate, and then, for the last 200 meters, runners enter a chute taking them around the old bunkers and soccer fields, flanked on both sides by an exuberant crowd, passionately inspiring a strong finish. The finish: an iconic view of Portland Head Light.