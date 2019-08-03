CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — This year's TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race registration process will once again include registration system Race Roster, which requires an account to be created prior to registering.

To save some time during the anxiety-filled minutes of registration day, the race's organizer is encouraging all bib hopefuls prior to March 13-14 to either create a Race Roster account now – if you're new to the system update implemented in 2018 – or confirm the details you set up for last year.

As is typical for all Beach to Beacon registration days, significant interest for spots is anticipated. Runners should have their account credentials handy.

Go to raceroster.com/signin to create or check on your account.

2019 registration dates:

Cape Elizabeth residents (600) : 7 a.m., Wednesday, March 13

: 7 a.m., Wednesday, March 13 General public (4,000): 7 a.m., Thursday, March 14

A lottery for the remaining 1,950 be held March 14-24.

This year's race entry fee is $55.

Registration Details

Registration Steps