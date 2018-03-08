CAPE ELIZABETH (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The 21st Beach to Beacon 10K takes place Saturday morning in Cape Elizabeth, but some runners competed on Friday evening.

The cream of the crop from high schools across Maine competed in the Beach to Beacon High School Mile, an event started by race organizers in 2016 to showcase young Maine running talent.

Lily Horne of Freeport High School was the top female finisher in last year's high school mile and the top seed entering Friday's race, but she would take second place this year. Helen Shearer of Hampden Academy hustled her way to a first place finish and set a new race record, finishing with a time of 5:24.1.

On the boy's side, Lisandro Berry-Gaviria of Mt. Ararat High School was the top seed coming into the event, and he lead the whole way, crossing the line in 4 minutes and 33.7 seconds— setting a new boys' record despite the humid conditions.

