CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Joyciline Jepkosgei and Alex Korio, both of Kenya, won Saturday's 2019 TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race in Cape Elizabeth.

Jepkosgei finished in 31:05, averaging about 5-minute miles. It's the race's fastest time since Mary Keitany's 30:41 course record set in 2017.

Korio, a late entrant, led nearly all 6.2 miles running 27:34, or 4:26-mile pace, 7 seconds from taking down Gilbert Okari's 16-year-old course record of 27:28.

Jepkosgei's personal bests at the distance are 29:43 on the road and 31:28 on the track. She currently holds non-IAAF considered world records in both the half-marathon and 10,000-meter, set in the same race in 2017.

Korio's time beat his previous road course PB of 27:48.

Ellsworth's Dan Curts, a recent Iowa State University graduate, was the top Maine men's finisher in an unofficial 29:26, second-fastest all-time in the division. He was the 2019 Big 12 outdoor champ at 5,000 meters.

Falmouth High School student Sofie Matson, 16, was the top Maine women's finisher in an unofficial 36:15.

The fastest Americans were 2016 Olympian Emily Infeld, who trains with Bowerman TC in Portland, Oregon, and NAZ Elite's Scott Fauble, a Flagstaff, Arizona, resident who took seventh in this year's Boston Marathon.

