CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Runners are counting down the hours until the 22nd Beach to Beacon race kicks off.

"I’m excited and a little nervous, but I’m hoping the weather isn't going to be as hot and humid as it was last year," said Wendy Garland, a racer from Cape Elizabeth.

Racers collected their bibs and last minute race gear at Cape Elizabeth High on Friday night.

For some, this race is old hat. Garland is running it for the twelfth time.

One first timer drove 700 miles from Ontario, Canada to volunteer and run.

"I’ve never been to Maine before -- it’s like our third day or so in Maine," said Gary Rush, a runner from Ontario. As to why he made the drive? "Just to be part of a local event with a real homegrown local feel and personal touch."

And what brings return runners back each year?

"I just love the experience of running with so many people…just an awesome experience. Social experience," said Brian Berger, who is visiting from Atlanta, Georgia and decided to run.

When it comes to race rituals, preparation is key.

"Best thing I say is make everything ready the night before. The t-shirt you’re gonna wear, the socks you’re gonna wear, get your bib on your shirt the night before," said Rush.

And for those pre-race jitters? Runners say relax, and take it in.

"Before you know it, you’re at the finish line and can enjoy a nice summer day in Maine," Garland said.