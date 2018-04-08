CAPE ELIZABETH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Under a gray blanket of clouds, Jake Robertson from New Zealand didn't let the heavy, humid New England air weigh him down as he crossed the finish line in Maine's most notable race snagging the first place.

While elite runners crossed the finish line in less an hour, other runners slowed down to walk the route including this mother and son duo.

While it was a grueling 6.2 miles for some runners participating in the 2018 TD Bank Beach to Beacon, Roberston cleared the pavement under his feet so quickly, each mile passed in less than five minutes. His unofficial race time clocked in at 27:37, the third fastest finish in the race's 21-year history.

Robertson had a clear and simple strategy: start strong, run fast, stay in front. He led the pack of elite runners from the race's inception but by mile three Robertson was a lone runner on the Cape Elizabeth roads.

The tall 28-year-old kiwi moved to Kenya when he was just 17 along with his twin brother to train and has raced and placed in many notable races but he seems to be on a winning streak this year; he took first place at the Houston Half Marathon with a time of 1:00:01.

RESULTS: MEN WINNERS

Aside from the first place kiwi winner Jake Robertson, Maine's own Ben True came in among the top three finishers with an unofficial time of 28:30 but because he is no longer a resident Ryan Smith of Farmington snagged the title for the first Maine man to cross the finish line.

Jake Robertson, bib 4, of New Zealand had a strong start leading the elite runner's pack and continued it throughout the race to win the third fastest time the race has ever seen.

WOMEN WINNERS

Sandrafelis Chebet Tuei of Kenya crossed the finish line first in the women's race with Olympic athlete, Ababel Yeshaneh just on her heels. Tuei's unofficial time came in at 31:21.

2018 Beach to Beacon Maine winners were Ryan Smith from Farmington and Michelle Lilienthal of Portland.

Maine top female finisher was Michelle Lilienthal from Portland, making this Lilienthal's third Beach to Beacon Maine female win.

PUSH RIM WINNERS

Tony Nogueira from New Jersey was the first push rim competitor to cross the finish line making it his 11th Beach to Beacon win.

Katrina Gerhard broke the women’s record by about a minute and a half, crossing the finish line at 26:46 unofficially to win the women’s push rim race.

THE RACE

The 21st running in 2018 featured a host of elite runners including 2008 US Olympic flag bearer Lopez Lomong and Providence-based Molly Huddle, former American record holder in the 5,000 meters, as well as Maine natives Ben True and Emily Durgin.

Last year's Maine resident champion Jesse Orach of Gorham returned to defend his title for a third straight year. His finish last year was seen all around the world. After suffering heat stroke and falling down, he was helped up by fellow Mainer Rob Gomez, also returning in 2018, and carried over the finish line to take first.

Robert Gomez helps Jesse Orach cross the finish line at the 2017 TD Beach to Beacon 10k after Orach collapsed. Orach and Gomez ranked first and second among Maine men after the unforgettable moment. (Ctsy Press Herald)

HISTORY

The Beach to Beacon 10K debuted in 1998 with just over 2,400 runners crossing the finish line. In 2016, more than 6,300 runners from 15 countries, 43 states and a few hundred Maine cities and towns finished — less than a 1,000 short of tripling the inaugural total.

The course, once a training route for young Cape Elizabeth resident Joan "Joanie" Benoit, who later went on to win the first women's Olympic marathon in 1984, now serves as the venue for one of the world's most premier annual road races.

PAST MEN'S CHAMPIONS PAST WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS 2017 KEN Stephen Kosgei Kibet 27:55 2017 KEN Mary Keitany** 30:41 2016 USA Ben True 28:16 2016 KEN Mary Keitany 30:45 2015 KEN Stephen Kosgei Kibet 28:28 2015 ETH Wude Ayalew 31:56 2014 KEN Bedan Karoki 27:37 2014 GBR Gemma Steel 31:27 2013 KEN Micah Kogo 28:03 2013 KEN Joyce Chepkurui 31:23 2012 KEN Stanley Biwott 27:59 2012 KEN Margaret Wangari-Muriuki 31:52 2011 KEN Micah Kogo 27:48 2011 ETH Aheza Kiros 32:09 2010 ETH Gebre Gebremariam 27:40 2010 KEN Lineth Chepkurui 30:59 2009 KEN Ed Muge 28:05 2009 KEN Irene Limika 32:06 2008 KEN Ed Muge 27:52 2008 KEN Edith Masai 31:57 ** Yellow/bold denotes course record

PAST MEN'S CHAMPIONS (CON'T) PAST WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS (CON'T) 2007 KEN Duncan Kibet 27:52 2007 KEN Luminita Talpos 32:20 2006 KEN Tom Nyariki 27:48 2006 RUS Alventina Ivanova 31:26 2005 KEN Gilbert Okari 27:38 2005 KEN Lornah Kipligat 31:34 2004 KEN Gilbert Okari 27:35 2004 KEN Susan Chepkemei 31:35 2003 KEN Gilbert Okari** 27:28 2003 KEN Catherine Ndereba 31:53 2002 KEN James Koskei 28:11 2002 MEX Adriana Fernandez 31:56 2001 KEN Evans Rutto 28:30 2001 KEN Catherine Ndereba 31:33 2000 KEN Joseph Kimani 28:07 2000 KEN Catherine Ndereba 32:19 1999 MAR Khalid Khannouchi 27:48 1999 KEN Catherine Ndereba 32:05 1998 RSA Johannes Mabilte 28:18 1998 KEN Catherine Ndereba 32:15 ** Yellow/bold denotes course record

