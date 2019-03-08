CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Joyciline Jepkosgei and Alex Korio, both of Kenya, won Saturday's 2019 TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race in Cape Elizabeth.

Jepkosgei finished in an unofficial time of 31:05, the fastest since Mary Keitany's 30:41 course record in 2017.

Korio, a late entrant, ran an unofficial 27:35, seconds away from Gilbert Okari's 16-year-old course record of 27:28.

Jepkosgei's personal bests at the distance include 29:43 on the road and 31:28 on the track. She currently holds non-IAAF considered world records in both the half-marathon and 10,000-meter, set in the same race in 2017.

Korio's time beat his previous road course PB of 27:48.

Ellsworth's Dan Curts, a recent Iowa State University graduate, was the top Maine men's finisher. His time was one of the best the division's seen. Curts was the 2019 Big 12 outdoor champ at 5,000 meters.

Falmouth High School student Sofie Matson, 16, was the top Maine women's finisher, while 2016 Olympian Emily Infeld was the top American.