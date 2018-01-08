CAPE ELIZABETH (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- If running isn't in your daily routine, completing a 10K can be tough. But the annual TD Beach to Beacon road race is all about inspiration.

"Seeing the people at the end of the pack, those are the stories and those are the faces I really look forward to seeing," says Olympic marathon gold medalist and race founder Joan Benoit Samuelson."A lot of those people are accomplishing something they never thought was possible."

As the years go by, more and more Mainers strap on their sneakers and test their endurance alongside some of the country's and the world's most accomplished runners.

"Everybody who will toe the starting line on Saturday has a story to share," says Samuelson. "Share those stories, because you never know who you might be inspiring."

This year's Beach to Beacon takes place on Aug. 4. NEWS CENTER Maine will stream the event live on our website and mobile app.

