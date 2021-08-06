In-person TD Beach to Beacon 10k to be held in Hampden

The race will be held this Saturday at 8 a.m.

HAMPDEN, Maine — TD Beach to Beacon 10K organizers announced in May that the 2021 race will be a virtual event as a result of collaborative, ongoing discussions with health professionals and Cape Elizabeth town staff.

Runner Seth Poplaski heard this news and decided to bring some fun to the Bangor area with an informal TD Beach to Beacon 10K in Hampden.

“Beach to beacon is a really awesome race," Poplaski said. "I look forward to it every single year. I was a little disappointed this year that they turned it into a virtual race, obvious understanding the circumstances on what’s going on with COVID. I tried to think to myself what could I do to bring a little bit of that magic here... to Hampden."

That magic will be a 10K race in Hampden at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7.

The race will start at the Discover Church located at 270 Main Road North.

Poplaski adds runners will receive a t-shirt and medal. There will also be water stations, bathrooms at the start and finish line, and some other cool surprises for participants.