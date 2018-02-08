CAPE ELIZABETH — (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Nancy Gunn first ran in the TD Beach to Beacon 10K because both of her kids were cross country runners. But that's not the only reason she's continued running it every year since.

"I just love getting to know the runners," Gunn said. "It's just a fun thing to do and to watch them finish well."

For the past seven years, Gunn's family has opened their home to host some of the competition's elite worldwide athletes. The Beach to Beacon homestay program, which has been around since the race's inception, is intended to give both local families and the athletes a culturally rewarding experience.

Gunn said these experiences have been positive for the family.

"Quite often I'll look up their races, or I'll watch them if they're on TV," said Gunn. "Great way to meet inspiring runners."

The Gunn family's guest this year is Ross Millington, a British long-distance runner. Millington, who represented Great Britain at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, is expected to be one of this year's front-runners. Millington has been racing competitively for more than a decade, but for Millington, this year's Beach to Beacon 10K is more than just a race.

This B2B marks a comeback for Millington; he hasn't raced since March because of an injury. "It's kinda why I came out here," Millington said. "I kinda came out here to do something different and see how I do."

Not only is the race a new experience for Millington, but his housing plan is also very different.

"I usually stay in a hotel before races," Millington said. "But here you get a real sense of community. You see what goes into the race from the local people and, in a way, it keeps you humble."

In addition to Millington, Gunn has hosted six other runners over the years, most of who came from different parts of the United States. And she still keeps in touch with all of them all.

If you are interested in becoming a host family for Beach to Beacon runners, click here for the race volunteer page.

