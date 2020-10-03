The TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race will be run on August 1, but the real race takes place at 7 a.m. on Thursday: The race for registration.

Per usual, Cape Elizabeth residents get first dibs. They'll have the opportunity to register for 600 slots at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Registration for 4,000 general public slots will begin at 7 a.m. on Thursday. All runners must register through the official race website.

A lottery for the remaining slots will take place immediately following the close of registration, from March 12 through Sunday, March 22 at 11:59 p.m., with lottery winners notified beginning March 23.

Those hoping to register are advised to set up and log into their accounts before 7:00 a.m., to speed up their access to the queue. Registration typically fills up in only a few minutes.

The race entry fee is unchanged from 2019 at $55 plus applicable fees.

The TD Beach to Beacon 10K begins on Route 77 near the Crescent Beach State Park entrance, winds along tree-lined streets and past the ocean, and ends in Fort Williams Park at Portland Head Light.

According to race organizers, in 2019 the race included 6,417 finishers from nine countries, 42 states, and almost 260 Maine cities and towns. The race debuted in 1998 with 2,408 runners crossing the finish line.

More than $90,000 in prize money is awarded to the top finishers and place winners in various categories for men and women, and a separate $30,000 donation is provided to a designated beneficiary each year by the TD Charitable Foundation.

Online registration for the Kids' Fun Run, which is scheduled for July 31, begins April 1 and will continue through July 30. Race organizers said parents and guardians may also register their kids on site.