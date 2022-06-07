Volunteers needed for TD Beach to Beacon

It takes about 800 general volunteers and 100 medical volunteers to pull off the world-class 10K road race.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Nearly 8,000 runners from all over the world and right here in Maine are expected to take part in the 2022 TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race, but it takes hundreds of volunteers to make sure everything goes smoothly for runners and spectators.

Organizers of the event are putting out a plea for more volunteers. About 800 general volunteers and another 100 medical volunteers are needed to work the world-class road race.

To get more information and sign up to volunteer you can go to their website at Beach2Beacon.org.

Volunteers do everything from giving runners water to being a course and transportation marshal and more.

The 6.2-mile race will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Cape Elizabeth near the entrance to Crescent Beach State Park on Route 77 and ends in Fort Williams at the Portland Head Light.

Joan Benoit Samuelson, winner of Olympic gold in the first women’s marathon in 1984, founded the race in 1998 to support local charities. Every year a different beneficiary is chosen.

This year's choice is The Cromwell Center whose mission is to provide disabilities awareness, sensitivity, inclusion, and anti-bullying programs in Maine schools. According to the TD Beach to Beacon website, they are the only organization in the U.S. that takes this hands-on, personalized, interactive, classroom-based approach to improve understanding, respect, and inclusion and have partnered with 220 Maine schools and 8,000 classrooms, and in the 2019 school year alone delivered face-to-face programming to 16,135 students in 92 schools.

