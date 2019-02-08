PORTLAND, Maine — The Beach to Beacon 10K is an iconic road race that draws some of the best runners from around the world as well as many Mainers.

The Cape Elizabeth road race is sentimental for many Mainers.

A group of women from the Scarborough area has been running together every week for years. They wanted to put their tight-knit bond on display at the Beach to Beacon and had the idea to wear matching running outfits during the race.

The Beach to Beacon 10K takes place on Saturday, August 3rd, starting at 8 am. The race will be live-streamed by NEWS CENTER Maine.