BEACH TO BEACON RACE DAY | What You Need To Know

CAPE ELIZABETH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — This year's TD Beach to Beacon 10K, Maine's most notable road race, is set for Saturday, Aug. 4.

The 21st running in 2018 features a host of elite runners including 2008 US Olympic flag bearer Lopez Lomong and Providence-based Molly Huddle, former American record holder in the 5,000 meters, as well as Maine natives Ben True and Emily Durgin.

Last year's Maine resident champion Jesse Orach of Gorham will return to defend his title for a third straight year. His finish last year was seen all around the world. After suffering heat stroke and falling down, he was helped up by fellow Mainer Rob Gomez, also returning in 2018, and carried over the finish line to take first.

Durgin, a Standish native and Cheverus grad who won the Maine women's race in 2017, now trains professionally with New Balance in Boston.

Neither of the two reigning overall champions from last year's race will compete.

Mary Keitany of Kenya set a new course record of 30:41 in 2017 after having won in 2016. A new champion will be crowned in the women's race this year for the first time since 2015.

Stephen Kosgei-Kibet beat True by less than a second in 2017. With Kibet gone, it leaves the door open for True to capture his second title. The Cumberland native earned his first laurel wreath in 2016 days after a disappointing fifth-place finish in the 5,000 meters at the US Olympic trials. Kibet and True have combined to win the last three men's division races.