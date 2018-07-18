LIVE
69
Portland, ME

Portland Weather Summary: 69 degrees
Menu
WCSH Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
© 2018 WCSH-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEACH TO BEACON RACE DAY | What You Need To Know
Author: Liam Nee
Published: 9:45 PM EDT July 17, 2018
Updated: 5:25 AM EDT August 4, 2018
BEACH-TO-BEACON 6 Articles
CHAPTER 1
| HELPFUL INFO/LINKS |
CHAPTER 2
| THE STORIES |
CHAPTER 3
| THE COURSE |
CHAPTER 4
| THE 2018 ELITES |
CHAPTER 5
| PAST CHAMPIONS |
CHAPTER 6
| THE HISTORY |

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR FULL EXPERIENCE

LIVE STREAM WILL BROADCAST HERE SCHEDULED START 8AM

CAPE ELIZABETH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — This year's TD Beach to Beacon 10K, Maine's most notable road race, is set for Saturday, Aug. 4.

The 21st running in 2018 features a host of elite runners including 2008 US Olympic flag bearer Lopez Lomong and Providence-based Molly Huddle, former American record holder in the 5,000 meters, as well as Maine natives Ben True and Emily Durgin.

Last year's Maine resident champion Jesse Orach of Gorham will return to defend his title for a third straight year. His finish last year was seen all around the world. After suffering heat stroke and falling down, he was helped up by fellow Mainer Rob Gomez, also returning in 2018, and carried over the finish line to take first.

Durgin, a Standish native and Cheverus grad who won the Maine women's race in 2017, now trains professionally with New Balance in Boston.

Neither of the two reigning overall champions from last year's race will compete.

Mary Keitany of Kenya set a new course record of 30:41 in 2017 after having won in 2016. A new champion will be crowned in the women's race this year for the first time since 2015.

Stephen Kosgei-Kibet beat True by less than a second in 2017. With Kibet gone, it leaves the door open for True to capture his second title. The Cumberland native earned his first laurel wreath in 2016 days after a disappointing fifth-place finish in the 5,000 meters at the US Olympic trials. Kibet and True have combined to win the last three men's division races.

EXPLORE

BEACH TO BEACON RACE DAY | What You Need To Know

BEACH-TO-BEACON
  • | HELPFUL INFO/LINKS | Chapter 1
  • | THE STORIES | Chapter 2
  • | THE COURSE | Chapter 3
  • | THE 2018 ELITES | Chapter 4
  • | PAST CHAMPIONS | Chapter 5
  • | THE HISTORY | Chapter 6
Chapter 1

| HELPFUL INFO/LINKS |

All you need to know

TD Beach to Beacon Weather Forecast

Bib Number Search (database may not yet be ready)

Past Champions

Year-by-Year Recap

Fact Sheet

2018 Runners Guide

Last year's results

► Beach to Beacon on Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Chapter 2

| THE STORIES |

We're all in it together

Those who push through the finish line (Aug 3)

Shearer, Berry-Gaviria win Beach to Beacon High School Mile (Aug 3)

Experience of a lifetime for Beach to Beacon host families (Aug 3)

The Beach to Bacon: a runner's atypical treat waiting at mile five (Aug 2)

Joan Benoit Samuelson talks 21st Beach to Beacon 10K (Aug 1)

Renowned runners call dibs on Beach to Beacon bibs (July 18)

Chapter 3

| THE COURSE |

6.2 miles of greatness

Beach-to-Beacon-course-map

Runners from all aspects of life, jubilant yet anxious, begin their 6.2-mile coastal journey northwest of Crescent Beach State Park's trails and sand beach.

For the first mile, runners traverse a flat section of Bowery Beach Road (Route 77) through the northern edge of the park to the Inn by the Sea. Continuing on the same road for Mile 2, runners get a taste for the crowds of motivating fans ahead as they pass by several local businesses and the gateway to Two Lights State Park.

Mile 3 is all Old Ocean Road — a pleasant, narrow loop off Ocean House Road consisting of homes, farmland and cool forest shade. Homeowners along the way typically play music and even get the garden hoses out for hot, humid mornings.

Next, it's back onto Ocean House Road for a stroll through the center of town. Mile 4 takes runners underneath a giant American hung over the road by two ladders from the Cape Elizabeth Fire Department. Hundreds of roaring fans outside the town offices and library direct competitors onto Shore Road — their final turn before an ascent to the beacon.

Mile 5, similar to Mile 3, takes runners past homes with driveways of support. Runners begin to feel a sense of closure arriving as they approach Pond Cove, envisioning the finish line and calibrating their final bursts of energy. But for those who rush reality, a painful consequence awaits in Mile 6…

HILLS! Don't forget the hills. As runners make their way past Robinson Park, Chimney Rock and Delano Park, incline steepens, imposing an unavoidable challenge for those who neglect to leave some in the tank.

A final hill awaits runners at Fort William Park's southwest entrance, the Old Gate, and then, for the last 200 meters, runners enter a chute taking them around the old bunkers and soccer fields, flanked on both sides by an exuberant crowd, passionately inspiring a strong finish. The finish: an iconic view of Portland Head Light.

Chapter 4

| THE 2018 ELITES |

Multiple B2B champs, former Olympians

BIBNATIONNAME10K PBBIO
KENStanley Biwott27:59Winner of 2012 Beach to Beacon, 2012 Paris Marathon and 2015 NYC Marathon
USABen True27:41Winner of 2016 Beach to Beacon (first American), North Yarmouth native, Greely grad, Dartmouth alum, silver medalist at 2013 World XC Champs
UGAMaxwell Rotich27:2219 years old
NZLJake Robertson27:30New Zealand national record holder in the 10K
KENStephen Sambu26:549-time All-American at Arizona, 2-time Falmouth Road Race winner
ETHTariku Bekele27:032012 Olympic 10K bronze medalist, 2008 World Indoor 3K gold medalist, 2006 World 5K junior champ
ETHAmdework Walelgen27:3719 years old
USAChris Derrick27:03Three-time USATF XC champ, 14-time All-American at Stanford, 2013 World XC silver medalist
GBRCallum Hawkins28:492016 Olympian, Scottish half-marathon record holder
GBRRoss Millington27:552016 Olympian
USAAbdi Abdirahman27:16Four-time US Olympian (2000, 2004, 2008, 2012)
USAShadrack Biwott28:284th ('17) and 3rd ('18) at last two Boston Marathons
USALopez Lomong28:21Two-time Olympian (2008, 2012), four-time USATF champ and one of the "Lost Boys of Sedan"
USAAndrew Bumbalough27:562nd ('14) and 4th ('11) in 5K at USATF Outdoor Champs, six-time All-American at Georgetown
USANoah Droddy28:07"Crashed" the 10K at 2016 US Olympic trials, 7th at 2017 NYC Half
USAMatt Llano28:432nd at '15 USA Marathon Champs, 5th at '14 USA Half Champs, HS teammate of Matt Centrowitz
USAParker Stinson27:54Nine-time All-American at Oregon, three-time US 10K junior champ, '11 Pan Am 10K junior champ
USATrevor Dunbar28:306th at '17 USATF XC Champs, Alaska's fastest miler, All-American at both Portland and Oregon
USAColin Bennie28:37Princeton, Mass. native, All-American at Syracuse
USAMason Ferlic29:57'16 NCAA outdoor 3K steeplechase champ, 5th in steeple at '16 US Olympic trials, A-A at Michigan
USALuke Puskedra27:564th in marathon at '16 US Olympic trials, 3rd at '10 NCAA XC Champs, 11-time All-American at Oregon
USADillon Maggard28:38Nine-time All-American at Utah State
USAMartin Hehir28:087th in 10K at '16 US Olympic trials, 5th at '18 USATF XC Champs
BIBNATIONNAME10K PBBIO
KENCaroline Chepkoech Kipkirui30:454th at '13 World XC Junior Champs, two-time Falmouth Road Race champ ('16/'17)
USAMolly Huddle30:13Current US record-holder in the 10K, former US record-holder in the 5K, 3rd '16 NYC Marathon, seven-time national champ, trains in Providence, R.I.
KENSandrafelis Chebet Tuei30:57Three-time top three finisher at African U20 Champs (2nd 5K '17, 2nd 3K '17, 3rd 3K '15)
ETHBuze Diriba31:335th in 5K at '13 World Champs, '13 World 5K junior champ, 10th at '11 World XC Junior Champs
ETHAbabel Yeshaneh33:049th in 10K at '13 World Champs, 6th at '14 African XC Champs
KENPauline Kamulu Kaveke30:413rd at '18 World Half Marathon Champs, 11th at '13 World XC Junior Champs
USAGwen Jorgensen31:55'16 Olympic champ in the triathlon (USA's first-ever gold), '12 Olympian, 14th at '16 NYC Marathon
USADiane Nukuri31:28Two-time Olympian; Burundian record-holder in 1500m, 5K, 10K, half-marathon, marathon; three-time All-American at Iowa where she holds 10 school records
AUSMilly Clark33:24'16 Olympian, '14 Australian nat'l champ in the 10K, '12 nat'l champ in the 3K steeplechase
AUSLaura Rose Donegan34:06UNH T&F/XC alum, 6th in 3K steeplechase at '16 NCAA Outdoor Champs
USAEmily Sisson31:25NCAA indoor 5K record-holder, 3x NCAA champ, 3rd in 10K at '17 USATF Champs, trains in Providence, R.I.
USAJessica Tonn31:54Seven-time All-American at Stanford
USARochelle Kanuho32:087th in 10K at '16 US Olympic trials, 15th in 5K at '16 US Olympic trials, walk-on at NAU
USALiz Costello31:434th at 10K in '15 Pan American Games, 6th in 10K at '16 US Olympic trials, four-time All-American at Princeton/Tennessee, 6th at '15 B2B
USAAlia Gray31:593rd at '17 and '16 Chicago Marathons, 6th at '14 NYC Marathon, 10th at '16 US Olympic marathon trials
USAEmily Durgin32:59Standish native, Cheverus grad, UConn T&F/XC alum, 5th at USATF XC Champs
USAKatie Matthews32:233rd in 10K at NACAC U23 Champs, All-American at BU
JPNAyano Kubo33:53
JPNSayo Nomura32:313rd at '11 Shenzen Half Marathon and '09 Beograd Half Marathon
USARachel Hyland34:094th at '18 Boston Marathon, 5th at '15 Chicago Marathon, Spanish teacher at Phillips Academy
USAKaitlin Gregg Goodman31:5511th in 10K and 12th in 5K at '16 US Olympic trials, public health professional, trains in Providence, R.I.
NZLAnnika Pfitzinger34:44Raised in Exeter, N.H.
USASydney Devore35:34Florida native and UF XC alum, '18 Pittsburgh Marathon winner
Chapter 5

| PAST CHAMPIONS |

From near and afar, fast and determined

vlcsnap-2017-08-04-00h51m36s170_1501822351463.png

The Beach to Beacon 10K debuted in 1998 with just over 2,400 runners crossing the finish line. In 2016, more than 6,300 runners from 15 countries, 43 states and a few hundred Maine cities and towns finished — less than a 1,000 short of tripling the inaugural total.

PAST MEN'S CHAMPIONSPAST WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS
2017KENStephen Kosgei Kibet27:552017KENMary Keitany**30:41
2016USABen True28:162016KENMary Keitany30:45
2015KENStephen Kosgei Kibet28:282015ETHWude Ayalew31:56
2014KENBedan Karoki27:372014GBRGemma Steel31:27
2013KENMicah Kogo28:032013KENJoyce Chepkurui31:23
2012KENStanley Biwott27:592012KENMargaret Wangari-Muriuki31:52
2011KENMicah Kogo27:482011ETHAheza Kiros32:09
2010ETHGebre Gebremariam27:402010KENLineth Chepkurui30:59
2009KENEd Muge28:052009KENIrene Limika32:06
2008KENEd Muge27:522008KENEdith Masai31:57
** Yellow/bold denotes course record
PAST MEN'S CHAMPIONS (CON'T)PAST WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS (CON'T)
2007KENDuncan Kibet27:522007KENLuminita Talpos32:20
2006KENTom Nyariki27:482006RUSAlventina Ivanova31:26
2005KENGilbert Okari27:382005KENLornah Kipligat31:34
2004KENGilbert Okari27:352004KENSusan Chepkemei31:35
2003KENGilbert Okari**27:282003KENCatherine Ndereba31:53
2002KENJames Koskei28:112002MEXAdriana Fernandez31:56
2001KENEvans Rutto28:302001KENCatherine Ndereba31:33
2000KENJoseph Kimani28:072000KENCatherine Ndereba32:19
1999MARKhalid Khannouchi27:481999KENCatherine Ndereba32:05
1998RSAJohannes Mabilte28:181998KENCatherine Ndereba32:15
** Yellow/bold denotes course record
Chapter 6

| THE HISTORY |

More than two decades of memories

PHOTOS: 2017 TD Beach to Beacon Photos

2017 TD Beach to Beacon
01 / 88
02 / 88
03 / 88
04 / 88
05 / 88
06 / 88
07 / 88
08 / 88
09 / 88
10 / 88
11 / 88
12 / 88
13 / 88
14 / 88
15 / 88
16 / 88
17 / 88
18 / 88
19 / 88
20 / 88
21 / 88
22 / 88
23 / 88
24 / 88
25 / 88
26 / 88
27 / 88
28 / 88
29 / 88
30 / 88
31 / 88
32 / 88
33 / 88
34 / 88
35 / 88
36 / 88
37 / 88
38 / 88
39 / 88
40 / 88
41 / 88
42 / 88
43 / 88
44 / 88
45 / 88
46 / 88
47 / 88
48 / 88
49 / 88
50 / 88
51 / 88
52 / 88
53 / 88
54 / 88
55 / 88
56 / 88
57 / 88
58 / 88
59 / 88
60 / 88
61 / 88
62 / 88
63 / 88
64 / 88
65 / 88
66 / 88
67 / 88
68 / 88
69 / 88
70 / 88
71 / 88
72 / 88
73 / 88
74 / 88
75 / 88
76 / 88
77 / 88
78 / 88
79 / 88
80 / 88
81 / 88
82 / 88
83 / 88
84 / 88
85 / 88
86 / 88
87 / 88
Mary Keitany of Kenya finished first with a time of 30:41.
88 / 88

The course, once a training route for young Cape Elizabeth resident Joan "Joanie" Benoit, who later went on to win the first women's Olympic marathon in 1984, now serves as the venue for one of the world's most premier annual road races.

PHOTOS: 20 Years of Beach to Beacon (1999-2010)

PHOTOS: 20 Years of Beach to Beacon (1999-2010)
01 / 48
Sheri Piers of Falmouth and Kristin Barry of Scarborough cross the finish line in 34:32 (2010)
02 / 48
Calm before the storm at the starting line (2010)
03 / 48
Sheri Piers of Falmouth and Kristin Barry of Scarborough pose before the start (2010)
04 / 48
05 / 48
Craig Blanchette of Washington state wins the wheelchair event in 24:12 (2010)
06 / 48
Sheri Piers of Falmouth and Kristin Barry of Scarborough embrace after finishing third and second in their division, respectively, in 34:32 (2010)
07 / 48
Joanie greets runners at the finish (2010)
08 / 48
Medical team keeps an eye on finishers (2010)
09 / 48
Pack of runners charges down Bowery Beach Road (2010)
10 / 48
JA of Maine check (2010)
11 / 48
Board of Directors member Morgan Adams at the Kids Fun Run (2010)
12 / 48
A winner crosses the line of the Kids Fun Run (2010)
13 / 48
Painting the finish line (2010)
14 / 48
Mile 1 marker is placed (2010)
15 / 48
Kenyan Duncan Kibet outkicks Evans Cheryiout for the win in 27:51, less than two years before he ran the second-fastest marathon ever at the 2009 Rotterdam Marathon (2007)
16 / 48
Romanian Luminita Talpos wins in 32:20, a year before competing in the 2008 Beijing Olympics (2007)
17 / 48
Kenyan Edith Masai, a three-time World Cross Country Championships winner, with Joanie at the finish after breaking the tape in 31:56 (2008)
18 / 48
Kids Fun Run start (2008)
19 / 48
Winners Ethiopian Gebre Gebremariam, 27:40, and Lineth Chepkurui, 30:59, with Joanie and Elite Athlete Coordinator Larry Barthlow (2010)
20 / 48
Joanie runs with Canadian and 1980 Boston Marathon champ Jacqueline Gareau (2007)
21 / 48
22 / 48
Joanie with the t-shirt design winners (2006)
23 / 48
Winners Kenyan Tom Nyariki and Russian Alevtina Ivanova wearing their laurel wreaths (2006)
24 / 48
"Captain" Gilbert Okari, a three-time Beach to Beacon winner, enjoys a boat cruise from the helm (2007)
25 / 48
Winners and Kenyans Edith Masai, 31:56, and Ed Muge, 27:52, with Joanie and TD Bank State President Larry Wold (2008)
26 / 48
Poster of Joanie covers Portland Head Light (2008)
27 / 48
28 / 48
29 / 48
Winners Kenyan James Koskei, 28:11, and Mexican Adriana Fernandez, 31:56, pose for a photo near the finish line (2002)
30 / 48
Kenyan Susan Chepkemei poses for a photo after winning in 31:34, two months before a runner-up finish at the New York City Marathon (2004)
31 / 48
A pirate runner (2002)
32 / 48
Start of the Young People's Run, now known as the Kids Fun Run (2002)
33 / 48
Lead pack featuring winner James Koskei (2002)
34 / 48
Joanie speaks with NEWS CENTER's Lee Goldberg (2002)
35 / 48
Race Director Dave McGillivray rides on the back of a motorbike along the course (2003)
36 / 48
Kenyan Gilbert Okari wins his second of three straight Beach to Beacon titles from 2003-2005 in 27:35 (2004)
37 / 48
Tony Nogueira of New Jersey wins the wheelchair event in 24:12, setting a new course record; now the Beach to Beacon's most decorated athlete of all major categories (2002)
38 / 48
Joanie before the start with two-time Olympian and 58-time Boston Marathon finisher Johnny Kelley, a marathon legend from Medford, Massachusetts (2002)
39 / 48
Joanie runs alongside an NYFD fireman after 9/11 (2002)
40 / 48
Joanie autographing bibs (1999)
41 / 48
Moroccan American Khalid Khannouchi talks to the press after winning in 27:48, months before his second Chicago Marathon title (1999)
42 / 48
Joanie autographing bibs (1999)
43 / 48
Joanie and Race Director Dave McGillivray (2002)
44 / 48
Mexican Adriana Fernandez crosses the finish line first, upsetting four-time champ Catherine Ndereba, a year before capturing gold in both the 5,000- and 10,000-meter at the 2003 Pan American Games (2002)
45 / 48
Moroccan American Khalid Khannouchi is presented with his victory title (1999)
46 / 48
Joanie at a press conference with two-time Olympian and 58-time Boston Marathon finisher Johnny Kelley, a marathon legend from Medford, Massachusetts (1999)
47 / 48
Then Race President Dave Weatherbie and Joanie with seasoned runner Dottie Gray, 74; later on in 2015 at age 90 she raced her last Beach to Beacon 10K in 1:53:08 (1999)
48 / 48
Kenyan Catherine Ndereba is applauded while on the podium after her victory in 32:04, two years before she broke the women's world marathon record at the 2001 Chicago Marathon (1999)

PHOTOS: 20 Years of Beach to Beacon (2011-2016)

PHOTOS: 20 Years of Beach to Beacon (2011-2016)
01 / 29
Joanie with 2004 Olympic marathon silver medalist Meb Keflezighi, 28:37, at the finish line (2013)
02 / 29
Lead pack on the course featuring winner Kenyan Micah Kogo, 28:03 (2013)
03 / 29
An exuberant Brit Gemma Steel, 31:26, and American Shalane Flanagan, 31:27, finish first and second, respectively (2014)
04 / 29
Joanie poster covers Portland Head Light (2014)
05 / 29
Media interviews winner Bedan Karoki (2014)
06 / 29
Dave Weatherbie leads an OC meeting (2014)
07 / 29
Brit Gemma Steel, 31:26, and American Shalane Flanagan, 31:27, finish first and second, respectively (2014)
08 / 29
North Yarmouth native Ben True takes third place in 27:50 with top two on ground at finish (2014)
09 / 29
Joanie with men's champ Micah Kigo (2013)
10 / 29
Kenyan Micah Kogo, 2008 Olympic bronze medalist and former world record holder in the 10,000-meter, breaks the tape in 28:03 (2013)
11 / 29
Elite Athlete Coordinator Larry Barthlow speaks at a press conference (2014)
12 / 29
Former Race President Dave Weatherbie is recognized (2013)
13 / 29
Press conference (2012)
14 / 29
T-shirts are handed out at the expo at Cape Elizabeth High School (2011)
15 / 29
American marathon record-holder, Olympic medalist and Massachusetts native Deena Kastor is captured mid-stride (2013)
16 / 29
Runners pass Pond Cove along Shore Road (2011)
17 / 29
Joanie with four-time Boston Marathon winner Bill Rodgers, 1972 Olympic marathon gold medalist Frank Shorter and L.L. Bean president Leon Gorman (2012)
18 / 29
Runners turn onto Shore Road (2012)
19 / 29
Mass of runners await the start (2011)
20 / 29
Center for Grieving Children check (2012)
21 / 29
Joanie at a press conference with four-time Boston Marathon winner Bill Rodgers (2012)
22 / 29
Medical team helps a runner at the finish (2012)
23 / 29
Dottie Gray, 88, after finishing in 1:39:14; two years later at age 90 she raced her last Beach to Beacon 10K in 1:53:08 (2013)
24 / 29
Girl breaks the tape during the Kids Fun Run (2011)
25 / 29
Ethiopian Aheza Kiros takes first in 32:08 (2011)
26 / 29
Runners make the turn onto Ocean House Road, approaching Mile 2 marker (2011)
27 / 29
Starting line for the Kids Fun Run (2011)
28 / 29
Bird's eye view of the finish at Fort Williams Park (2011)
29 / 29
Bird's eye view of the finish at Fort Williams Park from the ocean (2011)
© NEWS CENTER Maine
© 2018 WCSH-TV. All Rights Reserved.