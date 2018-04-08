CAPE ELIZABETH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Under a gray blanket of clouds and weighed down with heavy, humid air, runners from around the world sprinted their hearts out in Maine's most notable road race.

mother and son Beach to Beacon
While elite runners crossed the finish line in less an hour, other runners slowed down to walk the route including this mother and son duo.

It was a grueling 6.2 miles for some while others cleared the pavement under their feet so quickly it left us wondering how it is possible to run that fast at the TD Beach to Beacon 10K.

OFFICIAL RACE TIMES HERE

RESULTS: MEN WINNERS

Jake Robertson, 28, of New Zealand had a strong start leading the elite runner's pack and continued it throughout the race to win the third fastest time the race at 27:37 has ever seen.

jake robertson
Jake Robertson, bib 4, of New Zealand had a strong start leading the elite runner's pack and continued it throughout the race to win the third fastest time the race has ever seen.

Maine's own Ben True came in among the top three finishers with an unofficial time of 28:30 but because he is no longer a resident Ryan Smith of Farmington snagged the title for the first Maine man to cross the finish line.

Maine winners Beach to Beacon 2018
2018 Beach to Beacon Maine winners were Ryan Smith from Farmington and Michelle Lilienthal of Portland.

WOMEN WINNERS

Sandrafelis Chebet Tuei of Kenya crossed the finish line first in the women's race with Olympic athlete, Ababel Yeshaneh just on her heels. Tuei's unofficial time came in at 31:21.

Maine top female finisher was Michelle Lilienthal from Portland, making this Lilienthal's third Beach to Beacon Maine female win.

Winner of the Women’s Elite Race at the 21st #beachtobeacon Sandrafelis Chebet Tuei of Kenya

A post shared by NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) on

PUSH RIM WINNERS

Tony Nogueira from New Jersey was the first push rim competitor to cross the finish line making it his 11th Beach to Beacon win.

Katrina Gerhard broke the women’s record by about a minute and a half, crossing the finish line at 26:46 unofficially to win the women’s push rim race.

Winner of the Women’s Push-rim Race at the 21st #beachtobeacon Katrina Gerhard

A post shared by NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) on

Winner of the Men’s Push-rim Race at the 21st TD Beach to Beacon Tony Nogueira #beachtobeacon

A post shared by NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) on

THE RACE

The 21st running in 2018 featured a host of elite runners including 2008 US Olympic flag bearer Lopez Lomong and Providence-based Molly Huddle, former American record holder in the 5,000 meters, as well as Maine natives Ben True and Emily Durgin.

Last year's Maine resident champion Jesse Orach of Gorham returned to defend his title for a third straight year. His finish last year was seen all around the world. After suffering heat stroke and falling down, he was helped up by fellow Mainer Rob Gomez, also returning in 2018, and carried over the finish line to take first.

Robert Gomez helps Jesse Orach cross the finish line_1533384677065.png.jpg
Robert Gomez helps Jesse Orach cross the finish line at the 2017 TD Beach to Beacon 10k after Orach collapsed. Orach and Gomez ranked first and second among Maine men after the unforgettable moment. (Ctsy Press Herald)

Past Champions

Year-by-Year Recap

Fact Sheet

2018 Runners Guide

Last year's results

► Beach to Beacon on Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

| THE STORIES |

We're all in it together

Those who push through the finish line (Aug 3)

Shearer, Berry-Gaviria win Beach to Beacon High School Mile (Aug 3)

Experience of a lifetime for Beach to Beacon host families (Aug 3)

The Beach to Bacon: a runner's atypical treat waiting at mile five (Aug 2)

Joan Benoit Samuelson talks 21st Beach to Beacon 10K (Aug 1)

Renowned runners call dibs on Beach to Beacon bibs (July 18

HISTORY

PHOTOS: 20 Years of Beach to Beacon (1999-2010)

The Beach to Beacon 10K debuted in 1998 with just over 2,400 runners crossing the finish line. In 2016, more than 6,300 runners from 15 countries, 43 states and a few hundred Maine cities and towns finished — less than a 1,000 short of tripling the inaugural total.

PHOTOS: 20 Years of Beach to Beacon (2011-2016)

The course, once a training route for young Cape Elizabeth resident Joan "Joanie" Benoit, who later went on to win the first women's Olympic marathon in 1984, now serves as the venue for one of the world's most premier annual road races.

PAST MEN'S CHAMPIONSPAST WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS
2017KENStephen Kosgei Kibet27:552017KENMary Keitany**30:41
2016USABen True28:162016KENMary Keitany30:45
2015KENStephen Kosgei Kibet28:282015ETHWude Ayalew31:56
2014KENBedan Karoki27:372014GBRGemma Steel31:27
2013KENMicah Kogo28:032013KENJoyce Chepkurui31:23
2012KENStanley Biwott27:592012KENMargaret Wangari-Muriuki31:52
2011KENMicah Kogo27:482011ETHAheza Kiros32:09
2010ETHGebre Gebremariam27:402010KENLineth Chepkurui30:59
2009KENEd Muge28:052009KENIrene Limika32:06
2008KENEd Muge27:522008KENEdith Masai31:57
** Yellow/bold denotes course record
PAST MEN'S CHAMPIONS (CON'T)PAST WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS (CON'T)
2007KENDuncan Kibet27:522007KENLuminita Talpos32:20
2006KENTom Nyariki27:482006RUSAlventina Ivanova31:26
2005KENGilbert Okari27:382005KENLornah Kipligat31:34
2004KENGilbert Okari27:352004KENSusan Chepkemei31:35
2003KENGilbert Okari**27:282003KENCatherine Ndereba31:53
2002KENJames Koskei28:112002MEXAdriana Fernandez31:56
2001KENEvans Rutto28:302001KENCatherine Ndereba31:33
2000KENJoseph Kimani28:072000KENCatherine Ndereba32:19
1999MARKhalid Khannouchi27:481999KENCatherine Ndereba32:05
1998RSAJohannes Mabilte28:181998KENCatherine Ndereba32:15
** Yellow/bold denotes course record

© NEWS CENTER Maine