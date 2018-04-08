CAPE ELIZABETH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Under a gray blanket of clouds and weighed down with heavy, humid air, runners from around the world sprinted their hearts out in Maine's most notable road race.
It was a grueling 6.2 miles for some while others cleared the pavement under their feet so quickly it left us wondering how it is possible to run that fast at the TD Beach to Beacon 10K.
RESULTS: MEN WINNERS
Jake Robertson, 28, of New Zealand had a strong start leading the elite runner's pack and continued it throughout the race to win the third fastest time the race at 27:37 has ever seen.
Maine's own Ben True came in among the top three finishers with an unofficial time of 28:30 but because he is no longer a resident Ryan Smith of Farmington snagged the title for the first Maine man to cross the finish line.
WOMEN WINNERS
Sandrafelis Chebet Tuei of Kenya crossed the finish line first in the women's race with Olympic athlete, Ababel Yeshaneh just on her heels. Tuei's unofficial time came in at 31:21.
Maine top female finisher was Michelle Lilienthal from Portland, making this Lilienthal's third Beach to Beacon Maine female win.
Winner of the Women’s Elite Race at the 21st #beachtobeacon Sandrafelis Chebet Tuei of Kenya
A post shared by NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) on
PUSH RIM WINNERS
Tony Nogueira from New Jersey was the first push rim competitor to cross the finish line making it his 11th Beach to Beacon win.
Katrina Gerhard broke the women’s record by about a minute and a half, crossing the finish line at 26:46 unofficially to win the women’s push rim race.
Winner of the Women’s Push-rim Race at the 21st #beachtobeacon Katrina Gerhard
A post shared by NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) on
Winner of the Men’s Push-rim Race at the 21st TD Beach to Beacon Tony Nogueira #beachtobeacon
A post shared by NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) on
THE RACE
The 21st running in 2018 featured a host of elite runners including 2008 US Olympic flag bearer Lopez Lomong and Providence-based Molly Huddle, former American record holder in the 5,000 meters, as well as Maine natives Ben True and Emily Durgin.
Last year's Maine resident champion Jesse Orach of Gorham returned to defend his title for a third straight year. His finish last year was seen all around the world. After suffering heat stroke and falling down, he was helped up by fellow Mainer Rob Gomez, also returning in 2018, and carried over the finish line to take first.
► Beach to Beacon on Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
| THE STORIES |
We're all in it together
► Those who push through the finish line (Aug 3)
► Shearer, Berry-Gaviria win Beach to Beacon High School Mile (Aug 3)
► Experience of a lifetime for Beach to Beacon host families (Aug 3)
► The Beach to Bacon: a runner's atypical treat waiting at mile five (Aug 2)
► Joan Benoit Samuelson talks 21st Beach to Beacon 10K (Aug 1)
► Renowned runners call dibs on Beach to Beacon bibs (July 18
HISTORY
► PHOTOS: 20 Years of Beach to Beacon (1999-2010)
The Beach to Beacon 10K debuted in 1998 with just over 2,400 runners crossing the finish line. In 2016, more than 6,300 runners from 15 countries, 43 states and a few hundred Maine cities and towns finished — less than a 1,000 short of tripling the inaugural total.
► PHOTOS: 20 Years of Beach to Beacon (2011-2016)
The course, once a training route for young Cape Elizabeth resident Joan "Joanie" Benoit, who later went on to win the first women's Olympic marathon in 1984, now serves as the venue for one of the world's most premier annual road races.
|PAST MEN'S CHAMPIONS
|PAST WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS
|2017
|KEN
|Stephen Kosgei Kibet
|27:55
|2017
|KEN
|Mary Keitany**
|30:41
|2016
|USA
|Ben True
|28:16
|2016
|KEN
|Mary Keitany
|30:45
|2015
|KEN
|Stephen Kosgei Kibet
|28:28
|2015
|ETH
|Wude Ayalew
|31:56
|2014
|KEN
|Bedan Karoki
|27:37
|2014
|GBR
|Gemma Steel
|31:27
|2013
|KEN
|Micah Kogo
|28:03
|2013
|KEN
|Joyce Chepkurui
|31:23
|2012
|KEN
|Stanley Biwott
|27:59
|2012
|KEN
|Margaret Wangari-Muriuki
|31:52
|2011
|KEN
|Micah Kogo
|27:48
|2011
|ETH
|Aheza Kiros
|32:09
|2010
|ETH
|Gebre Gebremariam
|27:40
|2010
|KEN
|Lineth Chepkurui
|30:59
|2009
|KEN
|Ed Muge
|28:05
|2009
|KEN
|Irene Limika
|32:06
|2008
|KEN
|Ed Muge
|27:52
|2008
|KEN
|Edith Masai
|31:57
|** Yellow/bold denotes course record
|PAST MEN'S CHAMPIONS (CON'T)
|PAST WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS (CON'T)
|2007
|KEN
|Duncan Kibet
|27:52
|2007
|KEN
|Luminita Talpos
|32:20
|2006
|KEN
|Tom Nyariki
|27:48
|2006
|RUS
|Alventina Ivanova
|31:26
|2005
|KEN
|Gilbert Okari
|27:38
|2005
|KEN
|Lornah Kipligat
|31:34
|2004
|KEN
|Gilbert Okari
|27:35
|2004
|KEN
|Susan Chepkemei
|31:35
|2003
|KEN
|Gilbert Okari**
|27:28
|2003
|KEN
|Catherine Ndereba
|31:53
|2002
|KEN
|James Koskei
|28:11
|2002
|MEX
|Adriana Fernandez
|31:56
|2001
|KEN
|Evans Rutto
|28:30
|2001
|KEN
|Catherine Ndereba
|31:33
|2000
|KEN
|Joseph Kimani
|28:07
|2000
|KEN
|Catherine Ndereba
|32:19
|1999
|MAR
|Khalid Khannouchi
|27:48
|1999
|KEN
|Catherine Ndereba
|32:05
|1998
|RSA
|Johannes Mabilte
|28:18
|1998
|KEN
|Catherine Ndereba
|32:15
|** Yellow/bold denotes course record