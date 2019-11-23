SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — At first glance you might think you're entering a retro jungle, but you're actually entering a medical marijuana dispensary.

"We wanted to create an urban jungle feel," said Vice President, Katryna Noyes

Grass Monkey Cannabis Company in South Portland, is fixed with monkeys hanging from walls, bright colors, and a giant banana covered in graffiti.

"I think it helps the stigma around cannabis," said Nicole Click.

Store manager Nicole Click said the dispensary wanted to set itself apart, and have medical marijuana users be entertained, while deciding what strain of cannabis to buy. With the help of the McBride Company in Vermont, its vision came to life.

"There's plenty to look at. It's not just about coming in here to look at cannabis. We wanted to make it a whole experience," said Click.

It's a unique experience customers feel every time they step into the store.

You do have to be 21 in order to enter the building, and have to be a medical marijuana patient to buy cannabis.

RELATED: Portland officials propose marijuana retail licensing rules

RELATED: 15 Maine communities opt into legal pot, more expected

RELATED: Medical Marijuana Market worth USD 25.25 billion, according to recent studies