MAINE, Maine — Weekend Mountain Report from Meteorologist Mallory Brooke:

While we're waiting for the ground to accumulate a little more snow pack, our ski areas are running full force into the Christmas week.

You'll still find some hidden powder stashes from the early week storm, but most surfaces will be a mix of natural and man-made packed corduroy.

Camden Snow Bowl opened its doors Saturday for the season, and Big Rock, along with Big Squaw re-opened this weekend as well.

For the most trails available, head to Sunday River where you'll have the choice of over 50. In the White Mountains, Cannon and Loon take the top two spots for most trails available for downhill skiing and riding.

If you'd rather get on the skate skis, or settle into the tracks, Jackson Cross Country has three of its five trail networks groomed and Bethel Village Trails has about a third of its trails open.

It'll be into the 30's heading into Sunday, so it's the perfect day to get out and play.