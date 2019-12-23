MAINE, Maine — Weekend Mountain Report by Meteorologist Mallory Brooke:

If you're headed to downhill ski areas, we do still have mixed with packed powder and man-made.

A little bit of powder stashes still left from the storm earlier in the week but conditions will remain fairly good as we don't have any big warmth or precipitation coming.

Be sure to check the operating schedule of your favorite resort as some do close Christmas day.

If you're looking for snowmobiling, conditions aren't as great and not as many options, but I've been seeing some reports from up in the County that some trails are open, labeled as crusty and for die-hards. Nonetheless you can still get out there and you'll get a few inches of snow in the County Sunday night as well.

For cross country skiing, we do have trails open in Rangeley and snowshoeing will be in prime shape for some areas in the White Mountains.

Either way you slice it, it's going to be a great week to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

