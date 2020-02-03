Weekend Mountain Report by Meteorologist Mallory Brooke:

It was a great weekend to hit the ski slopes as many mountains saw snow from the storm on Thursday. Powder and any mixed precipitation have been groomed out with fantastic conditions.

While it rained in southern Maine, there was plenty of snow in northern Maine. Trails are in great shape in Bethel, with Bethel Village Trails at one hundred percent open. Maine Huts and Trails, and the Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center are open for snowshoeing.

Snowmobile trails are in variable conditions depending on the state you are in, however, conditions improve greatly the farther north you go. Check in with local clubs for the latest but the County is in great shape.

