Weekend Mountain Report by Meteorologist Mallory Brooke:

It was the tale of two seasons in one week. Monday's bluebird spring skiing was refreshing: shedding off layers and enjoying some soft snow.

A complex storm arrived for Thursday, where the elevation was king and the snow came down in buckets. Thanks to that elevation, and latitude, Hermon, Black, Big Rock, and Big Squaw Mountains are 100% open. Sugarloaf wins big this week picking up a foot and a half of new snow and boosting the trail count to 150.

In New Hampshire, Bretton Woods and Loon are the snow winners, picking up nearly nine inches of new snow.

