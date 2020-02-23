MAINE, Maine — A quick look at the mountains:

Sunday River: 100% of trails open

Sugarloaf: 149 Trails, 12 Lifts open

Mount Abram: 100%

Lost Valley: 100%

Shawnee Peak: 100%

Attitash Mountain: 100%

Cannon Mountain: 100%

For more ski resort information, please go to SnoCountry.com

Weekend Mountain Report by Meteorologist Mallory Brooke:

This vacation week was filled with tons of new snow, plenty of sunshine, and perfect conditions for you to get out.

The end of the week was what we describe as "bluebird bliss." There were stunningly beautiful conditions with fresh snow from Tuesday's snowstorm.

Nearly every ski area is 100% open this week. All ropes are down at Black Mountain of Maine, Lost Valley, Bigrock Mountain, and Shawnee Peak.

In New Hampshire, packed powder conditions prevail as well. Aside from a trail here or there, most mountains are 100% open. All trails are available at King Pine, Cannon, Loon, Gunstock, and Attitash mountains.

It has been a spectacular Saturday and weekend to be out. If you're making plans for your Sunday, temperatures will be a little bit warmer, so you won't need quite as many layers as you hit the slopes.

