Weekend Mountain Report by Meteorologists Mallory Brooke:

The sky is the limit this vacation week.

Trails are in prime shape whether it's on the slopes or hitting the trails. The cooler overnights have firmed up the snow, making it great for snowshoeing, cross country skiing, fat biking, or whatever you may want to do outside.

The Rangeley Lake Trail Center has more than 30 miles of trails with packed powder for both tracked and nordic trails.

For the snowmobile lovers, don't wait any longer to get the sled out and head north. The County has the most widespread deep snow coverage in the northeast, with an average base around two feet and more than two thousand miles of trails to enjoy. There's great snow coverage south of the County too, but always check with your local snowmobile club for the latest conditions.

At King Pine, it's a vacation week playground. Kids are being dropped off for ski camp and events are ongoing throughout the entire week. Be sure to check it out if you're looking for a fun day with the kids.

And oh, did you hear? Yep, more snow is coming. It makes, well, most of us pretty happy.

