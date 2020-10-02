Weekend Mountain Report by Meteorologist Mallory Brooke:

After the frigid morning, ski and trail areas were in prime shape. Ice and sleet may not be the best things in the moment, but they can be helpful for a groomed out base.

Downhill ski areas saw lighter winds and packed powder conditions to finish out the weekend.

The parking lot at Oxbow Brewery in Oxford was overflowing today with folks taking advantage of the acres of trails behind the brewery on the Carter property. Carter XC in Bethel is also 100% open.

Snowmobiling was back in full force this weekend. The Maine Snowmobile Trail Update facebook page was chock full of pictures from Rangeley to Kingfield to the county with prime conditions. Decent trails can be found as far south as Waterboro.

We have some light snow/rain events this week to look out for, but larger events could be on the horizon.

