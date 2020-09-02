Weekend Mountain Report by Meteorologist Mallory Brooke:

You may have seen ice, but the mountains saw snow for a good part of the end of the week storm system.

Over 100 trails are open at Sugarloaf and Sunday River this weekend.

Ten trails for skiing and riding are available if you're checking out the toboggan championships at the Camden Snowbowl.

All but a handful of trails are open at Loon Mountain, Gunstock, and Attitash. Crotched Mountain, King Pine, Pats Peak, and Bretton Woods remain 100% open.

Expect machine groomed packed powder conditions in most areas. With the cold air in place, the snow isn't going anywhere, and we'll get a little refresher on Monday.

