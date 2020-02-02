Weekend Mountain Report by Meteorologist Mallory Brooke:

All week long, I heard about how amazing the conditions were and I was finally able to get out on Friday. Bluebird days have kept the goggles down but you definitely don't want to miss this weekend!

Bad winters don't exist when you have mountain operations crews, snow guns, and groomers.

Ski areas across New England have had some of the best conditions of the year. Big Rock Mountain is 100% open and more than 100 trails are available at Sugarloaf and Sunday River.

Choose from more than 50 trails at Mount Sunapee and Loon Mountain, in addition to Bretton Woods, Crotched Mountain, Pats Peak, and King Pine being 100% open in New Hampshire.

All resorts reporting a mix of machine groomed loose granular, with a touch of packed power.

While there may not be snow in your backyard, rest assured, there is plenty in the mountains and a lot to enjoy heading into this weekend.

