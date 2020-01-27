Weekend Mountain Report by Meteorologist Mallory Brooke:

We're looking forward to a quiet and sunny weather week ahead.

Downhill ski areas will be making snow and grooming out the wet snow that fell overnight.

Cross country trails in Bethel and Rangeley remain open with spring conditions, but the snow will firm up with cold overnights ahead.

Snowshoeing will be great this week as we continue to build a solid base on trails.

Be sure to check with your local snowmobiling clubs for specific trail conditions, as not everyone saw the mixed precipitation Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Despite the non-snow precipitation that came down in some areas last night, it's still a great week to get outside!

