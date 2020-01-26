Weekend Mountain Report by Meteorologist Mallory Brooke:

From picture-perfect views at Mount Washington and Wildcat, to the bluebird days at Sunday River & Shawnee--it was the week to be on the slopes.

I asked Ralph Lewis of Shawnee Peak to describe the week's snow in two words: "Stars aligned. Martin Luther King Weekend. Six inches of snow on Saturday night, done by morning. Couldn't have been any better."

So from New Hampshire to Maine, the conditions were spectacular.

Heading into the weekend, Black Mountain is almost fully open, and Titcomb has skiing and riding on seven trails. In New Hampshire, Loon and Waterville Valley have nearly all trails open.

While the forecast calls for "more wet than white" along the coastal plain, the mountains will be getting some snow, so you know where to go come Sunday.

