MAINE, USA — Weekend Mountain Report by Meteorologist Mallory Brooke:

What's the saying...? There's no such thing as bad weather, just bad preparation? Well, prepare folks, because the next few days and even week of skiing is not to miss.

The incoming forecast predicts cold temperatures, but you can wear some extra layers, heated gloves, and hand/toe warmers to fight the chill.

Thank a snowmaker, groomer, and mother nature because we have 100 trails open at Sunday River, and more than half the resort has open at Lost Valley.

Over 60 trails are open at Cannon Mountain, and it's 100 percent open at King Pine and Pats Peak.

This is all pre-storm, so keep snow dancing, and know that the ropes will drop faster than you can pack that ski gear up once the storm passes.

If you are headed out this weekend, which I hope you are, just remember to take frequent breaks, hydrate and stay warm.

